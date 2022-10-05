USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch talked about the game this week with Washington State, what it's like for him going against the school that gave him his first coordinator job, how defensive linemen Tyrone Taleni and Solomon Tuliaupupu have earned roles in the rotation and more.

"That logo meant the world to me," Grinch said of his time with the Cougars from 2015-17. "That's a great place, enjoyed our time there, but beyond that we tell the guys 'nameless, faceless' -- it's an opposite-colored jersey and you've got to go crank it up. But it's a great place."

Watch the full interview with Grinch here: