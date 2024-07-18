WATCH: USC four-star CB commit Shamar Arnoux in action at Rivals Five-Star
Four-star cornerback Shamar Arnoux announced his commitment to USC last month during the Rivals Five-Star showcase in Jacksonville, Florida, before testing himself against some of the top wide rece...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news