WATCH: USC freshman QB Husan Longstreet on Day 2 at the Polynesian Bowl

KAHUKU, Hawaii — Day 2 of practice at the Polynesian Bowl took the teams away from shores of Waikiki and up north to Kahuku as the players continue to prepare for Friday's game. USC freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet continues to get plenty of reps as one of just two quarterbacks playing for Team Makai this week alongside Arkansas-bound Madden Iamaleava.

Longstreet has put together two solid days of practice in Hawaii with several high-level throws during both 7-on-7 and team periods.

That continued Tuesday, and you can watch some of the more impressive passes made by Longstreet in the video below highlighting the Trojans' freshman signal caller.