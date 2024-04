TrojanSports

USC announced new men's basketball coach Eric Musselman at a press conference Friday ushering in the new era for the program. Trojans athletic director Jen Cohen and president Carol Folt joined Musselman for the event as he laid out his vision for the future of the program and answered questions from reporters.

Watch the full introductory press conference above and make sure to check out our message boards for more coverage of the big day for the Trojans.