Instead of spreading player availability out over two days, USC had its offensive and defensive players both talk with media Tuesday after practice, looking ahead to the matchup Saturday with No. 5 Washington visiting the Coliseum.

Hear from QB Caleb Williams, RB MarShawn Lloyd, WRs Brenden Rice and Zachariah Branch, TE Lake McRee, OL Jonah Monheim, CB Domani Jackson, LB Eric Gentry, DB Jaylin Smith and LB Shane Lee below ...