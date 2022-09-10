Opening comments ...

"We're really excited about the win. We came down here for one reason. This series has been extremely one-sided over the last 15 years, especially here. So we took that personal. You know, kind of the two sides of it right now, I'm thrilled for the victory and that overshadows -- not overshadows, that's definitely the No. 1 takeaway. I mean, just look at 12 months ago. Look at 12 months ago. This is a good Stanford team and a lot's changed, and I'm proud of the way our guys responded. Getting road victories in conference are like gold. I told you all that the beginning of the week, and that was a huge win for us.

"The good is really, really good on all three sides. The bad is not good enough right now. And that's coaching, that's offense, that's defense, that's special teams. There's too much inconsistencies, and for us, it would be great to raise the ceiling of our play but more than anything we've got to take up the bottom part of our play, the not-good play, we got to raise those up. That's the No. 1 thing for us right now. But I thought the sides complemented each other, took care of each other. The turnovers, I think, were the biggest thing again two weeks in a row defensively. Obviously, the two redzone turnovers were huge at that point, and the offense did a good job of taking advantage of those turnovers in the first half and built a pretty nice lead. Didn't play very good, didn't play up to our standard offensively in the second half. Had some opportunities, had some good field position, didn't do a good job on third down. The Rice offensive PI was a huge play in the game, and just wasn't very good by me, wasn't very good by the offense in the second half.

"Loved our defense closing it out, still had a few too many mistakes like you're going to have the second game, but we found ways to win and separate here on the road, which is awesome. So I'm proud of these guys. We know we have a lot of work to do. Our best football is a long ways from where we're at right now."