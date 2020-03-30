USC's bolstered video staff has been hard at work the last two weeks.

After producing an elaborate video for recruits last week celebrating all that Los Angeles has to offer, the Trojans put out a video Monday chronicling football coach Clay Helton's daily routine as he and his staff continue to work from home during this ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The video starts with Helton making his morning coffee and goes through his day, including his daily workout, Zoom video conferences with his coaches and players and more.