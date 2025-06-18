WATCH: USC QB commit Jonas Williams competes on Day 1 at Elite 11

MANHATTAN BEACH — Four-star USC quarterback commit Jonas Williams is one of 20 recruits competing for the Elite 11 crown this week as the top signal callers from around the country are spending a few days in Southern California to see who can come out on top.

The USC-bound quarterback from Frankfurt (Ill.) Lincoln Way East is currently closing in on five-star status and can use the week to improve his ranking ahead of the summer. Williams had plenty of standout throws and competed deep into the rail shot challenge to end Day 1 of action at Elite 11 on Tuesday.

Below you can see his workout on Day 1, and you can watch our full interview with the elite signal caller from the event by clicking here.