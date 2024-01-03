SAN ANTONIO — USC is represented by a pair of signees at the All-American Bowl this week, and Tuesday marked Day 1 of practice for both cornerback Marcelles Williams and edge rusher Kameryn Fountain. The rain in San Antonio impacted the first day for the West squad, but both future Trojans were able to get in some work.

Williams nearly came up with an interception late while Fountain impressed onlookers with his size.

See both recruits in action from Day 1 in the video below:



