HONOLULU -- USC is well represented at the Polynesian Bowl -- the final high school football all-star game of the season -- with six Trojans making the trip to Hawaii for the week.

Freshman quarterback Malachi Nelson, wide receivers Makai Lemon and Zachariah Branch and running back Quinten Joyner have already moved to campus and started work with the Trojans' offseason program before getting the week off to come out here.

Offensive line signees Amos Talalele and Micah Banuelos, who move to campus in June, are also part of the game.

As are USC's top remaining uncommitted 2023 targets in Rivals100 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant and tight end Duce Robinson, who is expected to arrive on Monday.

TrojanSports.com will have full coverage all week long, starting with our video interviews with all six Trojans as each player arrived Sunday. Watch those below: