WATCH: Video interviews with USC coaches from Trojans football media day
USC held its annual football media day on Wednesday, with all of the Trojans assistant coaches taking turns talking about their position groups ahead of the start of fall camp on Friday morning.
TrojanSports.com has video interviews with all of the coaches, which can be watched below.
Also check back for full stories, notes and other takeaways from what we learned at media day.
RELATED: Video interviews with two dozen USC players from football media day
HC Lincoln Riley
DC D'Anton Lynn
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news