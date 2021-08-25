WATCH: Video interviews with USC defensive coaches, players Wednesday
After USC's Wednesday practice, the Trojans' defensive coaches and players were available to media.
TrojanSports.com has video interviews with defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, defensive line coach Vic So'oto, special teams coordinator Sean Snyder, linebacker Kana'i Mauga, and defensive linemen Nick Figueroa and Korey Foreman.
Watch below as they discuss the latest takeaways from the preseason with the season opener vs. San Jose State a week and a half away.
RELATED: Read our detailed report from USC's Wednesday practice
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news