USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and his staff will take a closer look at some of the Trojans' younger players in a scrimmage Thursday while evaluating whether any are deserving of more playing time.

One of those potential freshmen on the rise is linebacker Raesjon Davis.

We have video interviews with Orlando, Davis, safeties coach Craig Naivar and freshman defensive end Korey Foreman from practice Wednesday. Watch below:

