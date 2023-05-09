Wazzu transfer forward DJ Rodman announces move to USC
For the second time in the span of a few days, the son of a famous NBA star has announced his commitment to USC's basketball program.
On Saturday it was four-star guard Bronny James, the son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, and on Tuesday it was DJ Rodman, the son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman, announcing his transfer from Washington State to the Trojans.
The younger Rodman, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, has one season of eligibility remaining.
He averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a starter for the Cougars last season, also shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range (51 of 134).
The addition of Rodman continues a substantial roster makeover for the Trojans.
Gone are starting guard Drew Peterson (out of eligibility), key rotational cogs Reese Dixon-Waters (transferred to San Diego State) and Tre White (transferred to Louisville), fellow transfer portal departures Malik Thomas (USF) and Iaroslav Niagu, and signee Silas Demary Jr. (released from his NLI, signed with Georgia instead.
Coming in are five-star point guard Isaiah Collier (the No. 1-ranked prospect overall in this freshman class), James (a top-30 national prospect), four-star 6-foot-9 forward Arrinten Page (No. 48 overall prospect in this class) and now Rodman, with 2022-23 leading scorer Boogie Ellis making a surprise decision to return for another season.
Starting guard and team captain Kobe Johnson, redshirt senior shot blocker Joshua Morgan, second-year five-star 7-foot-1 forward Vincent Iwuchukwu and third-year forward Harrison Hornery, sophomore guard Oziyah Sellers and sophomore forward Kijani Wright also return.
That still leaves USC two scholarship spots if the staff chooses to add any further transfers.
As for Rodman, he attended high school at JSerra Catholic HS in San Juan Capistrano, California, so he's returning home in a way.
He scored in double figures 12 times last season, including a season-high 23 vs. Eastern Washington in the NIT, 19 against UCLA (in which he hit 7 of 10 shots) and 18 against Oregon State (7-of-12 shooting). Rodman had 16 points and 4 rebounds against USC in January.