For the second time in the span of a few days, the son of a famous NBA star has announced his commitment to USC's basketball program.

On Saturday it was four-star guard Bronny James, the son of NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James, and on Tuesday it was DJ Rodman, the son of NBA Hall-of-Famer Dennis Rodman, announcing his transfer from Washington State to the Trojans.

The younger Rodman, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, has one season of eligibility remaining.

He averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a starter for the Cougars last season, also shooting 38.1 percent from 3-point range (51 of 134).