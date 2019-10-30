USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast is never revealing when it comes to the status or expectation for injured players, so his comments Wednesday were expected.

"It's too early to tell," he said.

Except, it didn't sound that way in a couple of cases, listening to linebacker Palaie Gaoteote and defensive end Christian Rector, who both seemed eager and expecting to play Saturday against No. 7/8 Oregon after missing the last two games.

Rector made his return earlier in the week, while Gaoteote was the key storyline Wednesday. After remaining sidelined with his injured ankle the day before, Gaoteote went through individual drills with the other linebackers during the early portion of practice open to media and later confirmed he did "a lot" during the mid-week session.

"I felt like I was full-go and ready to go," he said.

Rector, meanwhile, had sat out those last two games to give his lingering ankle injury (which occurred in Week 2) time to get closer to 100 percent and affirmed that he felt good after practicing through the first part of this week.

"It's been a good week of work, it's good to be back out here after two weeks off resting my ankle. I'm in good place right now, I'm happy. … I feel 100 percent," Rector said.

USC still had a number of key players sidelined Wednesday, though. Safety Talanoa Hufanga (shoulder) and running back Stephen Carr (hamstring) jumped rope off to the side while defensive end Drake Jackson (ankle) and running back Vavae Malepeai (knee surgery) worked on balance and bending exercises with the trainer.

Jackson and Carr would seem the most likely of those four to have a chance to push for a return as the week progresses. Head coach Clay Helton, who isn't available to reporters on Wednesdays, said earlier that all the injured guys were "day-to-day" as USC prepares for the biggest remaining game on its schedule.

The Trojans (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) control their path to a South division title as of now, but a loss to cross-division Oregon (7-1, 5-0) could jeopardize that depending on what happens earlier in the day with Utah's game at Washington.

It seemed logical that the USC coaching staff would place a priority on getting key players back for such a pivotal game, and Rector more or less confirmed that was the plan in his case.

"Going into Arizona week, like Tuesday, [Helton] talked to me about sitting out one week, maybe two. We just talked it out and thought it was the best decision for me and the team. I just feel I was hurting myself trying to fight through injury and I just wasn't helping out the team," Rector said.

"It was definitely hard to accept. ... But in the long term I think it was the smartest decision for me."

Gaoteote was asked if this game had been the target for him as well since spraining his ankle during the Trojans' loss at Notre Dame.

"When I got hurt my motivation was to come back for Arizona. If it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen, but just being able to be mentally ready and prepared for game by game, that was my biggest focus. And it just happened that I'm coming back for the Oregon game," he said, again leaving little doubt as to his expectation.

What he wouldn't say is how big of a role he is expecting to have Saturday, assuming he does indeed get the green light to play?

"I'm not too sure about it, but whatever I can do to help the team I'm here for it," he said.

