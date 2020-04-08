Could Ziaire Williams be waiting to see if a UNC scholarship opens up by someone transferring since he still hasn’t committed to a team close to home? — bh-unc-fan (@bdheelfan) April 5, 2020

Don’t get your hopes up. I would be very, very surprised if one, Ziaire Williams leaves the West Coast for college, and two, picks North Carolina. Sure, the two have been connected all of the way back to the prior college season, when he took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill. UNC then placed a heavy emphasis on him throughout last summer and the early fall, but since then their chances have dwindled. Arizona, Stanford and USC are the three to beat. The Cardinal are the ultimate dark horse of all dark horses, while many see Arizona and USC as the leaders. The Wildcats have a major need for a go-to weapon on the offensive end, and USC could plug him in alongside top-rated center Evan Mobley in his back yard (Los Angeles). There is also a chance that he could pass on the college path entirely and play overseas for a year before entering the 2021 NBA Draft. Regardless, the chances are very, very slim that he picks UNC.

*****

Who do you expect to return to Kentucky, and do you think they have something in the works as far as a transfer? — Michael Padgett (@mpadge88) April 5, 2020

*****

Any updates on Joshua Morgan or Jordan Bruner? — John Sacco (@SicilianSyriacs) April 5, 2020

Joshua Morgan is a freshman transfer out of Long Beach State who has been relatively silent since he decided to leave the Big West program. One of the top shot-blockers in America, Bruner will remain on the West Coast for college. He has not cut his list but among those in pursuit is a group that includes Oregon, San Diego State, UCLA and USC. Most of the talk has surrounded the Trojans in recent weeks but a decision doesn't seem to be too far away, regardless. Jordan Bruner is down to a final three of Alabama, Baylor and Maryland. Bruner is perhaps the best graduate-transfer available this spring, and he could end up entering the NBA Draft this summer if the feedback he receives indicates he could do so. Maryland needs someone to replace Jalen Smith down low, but there is a feeling that it is more of a battle between the Tide and the Bears. Baylor might have the slight edge, thanks to the success that it has had in the transfer department, but I would not count out Alabama. A decision is expected in the coming days.

*****

Update on Justin Tucker cut list and where he stands with each team #TwitterTuesday — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) April 5, 2020

I am assuming that you meant Justin Turner, the Bowling Green transfer who is one of the best guards in the transfer portal. On Sunday, he cut his list to a final four of BGSU, Marquette, Missouri and Iowa State. Turner is immediately eligible, whether or not he ultimately decides to leave the MAC program. There is no clear favorite among the finalists at this time. While very rarely does a prospect enter the transfer portal only to return to the school that he had intended to leave, Bowling Green remains a legitimate suitor. The staff is operating as if there is a chance that he could decline the chance to transfer elsewhere and the fact that he can't visit any of the others due to the coronavirus may help. Look for a commitment in the coming days.

*****

Transfers you expect to make a decision soon? #TwitterTuesday — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) April 5, 2020

*****

In this Corona era (all of the sudden seemingly) how are coaches adapting to recruiting during these times? — Beer Can in Turn 4 (@BeerCanInTurn4) April 5, 2020