Weekly live chat with USC football analyst Max Browne

Former USC quarterback Max Browne joins TrojanSports.com every week to answer questions on the matchup from subscribers.
Former USC quarterback Max Browne joins TrojanSports.com every week to answer questions on the matchup from subscribers.
TrojanSports Staff
Staff

Resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne has his weekly live chat with subscribers at 6 p.m. PT Thursday.

Join the conversation, ask your matchup questions for No. 21 USC's clash at No. 17 Washington, talk about the QB situation with the former USC signal-caller and anything else of interest in our wide-ranging weekly discussion.

**JOIN THE CHAT**

Not subscribed? There's an easy way to fix that, as we're running a FREE TRIAL leading up to USC's pivotal road game at Notre Dame in a couple weeks. Get full premium access for free through Oct. 11 and take advantage of our exclusive features, like the weekly Max Browne chat.

--> Click here to activate the FREE TRIAL and get more perks if you stay on beyond the trial. We'll add two more free months to a paid monthly subscription and 6 extra months to an annual subscription. Use promo code USCFREE.

--> Past subscribers can also take advantage of the free trial by starting here.

