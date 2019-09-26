Resident TrojanSports.com analyst Max Browne has his weekly live chat with subscribers at 6 p.m. PT Thursday.

Join the conversation, ask your matchup questions for No. 21 USC's clash at No. 17 Washington, talk about the QB situation with the former USC signal-caller and anything else of interest in our wide-ranging weekly discussion.

**JOIN THE CHAT**

Not subscribed? There's an easy way to fix that, as we're running a FREE TRIAL leading up to USC's pivotal road game at Notre Dame in a couple weeks. Get full premium access for free through Oct. 11 and take advantage of our exclusive features, like the weekly Max Browne chat.

--> Click here to activate the FREE TRIAL and get more perks if you stay on beyond the trial. We'll add two more free months to a paid monthly subscription and 6 extra months to an annual subscription. Use promo code USCFREE.

--> Past subscribers can also take advantage of the free trial by starting here.