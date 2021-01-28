TrojanSports - West Spotlight: Predictions for National Signing Day 2021

The Late Signing Period for the 2021 class will open on Feb. 3. Although the Early Signing Period has become the signing period in college football recruiting over the last few years, there are still several storylines to follow and recruitments to wrap up. Here are several predictions on what will transpire in the West region over the next few weeks.

TUIMOLOAU MAKES IT INTERESTING

J.T. Tuimoloau just does not talk a lot about his recruitment. He gives no hints. Things are pretty tight-lipped from the five-star defensive end and those around him but in the final days before signing day, some things have come to light. The feeling now is that if Tuimoloau decides to stay closer to home, then Oregon would get him. If he decides to leave, then Alabama would be the favorite. There is also a major contingent who believes Ohio State is also very high on the list and so the Buckeyes definitely cannot be counted out, either. Oregon seems like the safest bet right now but counting out national powerhouses like Alabama and Ohio State is foolish, too.

USC LOADS UP WITH DAVIS

A late visit to Ohio State makes things interesting for four-star linebacker Raesjon Davis - and things could ramp up even more if former Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei teammate Elias Ricks transfers to Ohio State - but the likelihood of Davis ending up anywhere but USC looks slim at this point. Formerly committed to LSU, Davis has talked a lot with USC signees or commits Korey Foreman, Ceyair Wright, Domani Jackson and others and the idea of rebuilding USC into a national title contender is appealing. Ohio State is making a run and Oregon might get a serious look, but it would be surprising if Davis doesn’t end up with the Trojans.

JOHNSON STICKS WITH ARIZONA STATE

Four-star cornerback Isaiah Johnson didn’t sign with Arizona State in the early signing period even though he was committed, which could be a warning sign but it still looks like the Sun Devils are going to land him. Many people around Johnson’s recruitment describe it as quiet and subdued and not many expect him to pick a different school.

A lot of credit goes to position coach Chris Hawkins and that staff for not giving up on Johnson even though he didn’t sign because the four-star who recently moved to California from West Virginia can really play. He should be a major asset in Arizona State’s secondary early on.

MOKIAO-ATIMALALA HEADS EAST

The final four for four-star Titus Mokiao-Atimalala are UCLA, UCF, Oregon and Washington State and the Hawaiian receiver is planning to commit on Jan. 30 and then sign next Wednesday. Mokiao-Atimalala talks with UCF quarterback and fellow Hawaiian Dillon Gabriel often, and the Knights are a very realistic option for him at this point. Some feel Maryland is also a contender here even though the Terrapins aren’t among his favorites right now. Could he end up somewhere in the Pac-12, especially with Oregon coming on strong late? That’s a real possibility but UCF is a major player here.

MILLEN STAYS IN PAC-12