With spring camp season fully underway across the nation, plenty of big-time prospects in the 2026 class will begin to make names for themselves. Check out five 2026 prospects on the rise in the West region.

No receiver is going to put up monster stats at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei because there are more than a handful of Power Five receivers on the team, its top running back is a five-star in the 2025 class and fellow backfield mate Nate Frazier, a Georgia signee, was the top all-purpose back in 2024. The ball gets spread around too much but already this offseason Dixon-Wyatt is proving to be one of the best receivers in the 2026 class. Not just in California or the West, but nationally. A big name in the region for a few years, Dixon-Wyatt is growing up physically, keeping his speed and awesome hands. He’s going to be in contention at the top of all receiver lists.

The first full 2026 rankings are only a few weeks away, but Lyons is making a case as not only the top quarterback in the West but he could be one of the top ones nationally. Especially after his junior season when the Folsom, Calif., standout simply went off. Lyons completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,578 yards with 38 touchdowns and eight picks and he rushed 226 times for 929 yards and 23 touchdowns. Even in a Folsom offense that puts up huge numbers, those are really impressive stats.

The ball gets spread around a lot in Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco’s offense since there are so many talented players but it’s becoming clear that Odom has superstar potential and he’s really starting to come into his own as an outside receiver. For years, Odom has looked the part but now he’s finally showing off an entire repertoire as one of the best receivers nationally in the 2026 class. If he continues to develop after catching 36 passes for 548 yards and seven touchdowns this past season, he’s going to be in the conversation as one of the best receivers in his class.

On a team with four-star receiver Phillip Bell, Spafford stole the show this season and set records along the way at Mission Viejo, Calif. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound receiver caught 83 passes for 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was unstoppable all season. Spafford is a great route runner, he can get open against anybody, has speed and the make-you-miss ability. Finally his recruitment is taking off with new offers from Cal and Washington. Many, many more offers should be on the way.

