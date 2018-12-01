USC wide receiver commit Puka Nacua has the same questions as the Trojans' fan base -- who's going to be the new offensive coordinator and when is it going to happen?

He had a chance to ask those questions in person Thursday night as USC conducted its in-home visit with Nacua and his mother, sending special teams coach John Baxter, linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator Johnny Nansen, recruiting director Eric Ziskin and offensive analyst Lenny Vandermade to Orem, Utah.

"We didn't even talk too much about football really until the end, but for me obviously the big question is, I [told] them, I'm just kind of waiting to see who the coaches are," Nacua told TrojanSports.com. "There's the rumors of the Texas Tech coach, and then Coach [Keary] Colbert had called me on Tuesday before they came and he was like, 'I had meetings with Coach [Clay] Helton and we're trying to figure out who's going to be the new receivers coach.' ...

"That was my main question, just waiting to see, and they told me, 'We'll have it in about a week.' But then a lot of the stuff on Twitter was coming out about the Texas Tech coach, who loves to sit back and throw the ball. So as a recruit playing receiver, that was good to see, I guess."

The fans aren't the only ones pining for USC to complete a reported deal with former Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury to bring his fast-paced, high-scoring, stat-stuffing offense to Los Angles.

Nacua says he didn't ask the USC coaches specifically about Kingsbury, but he did get an interesting response about the offensive coordinator position in general.