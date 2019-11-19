News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-19 17:00:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Where Drake Jackson ranks among freshmen DEs, plus PFF grades for USC's D

USC freshman defensive end Drake Jackson had another sack Saturday at Cal to continue his impressive debut season.
USC freshman defensive end Drake Jackson had another sack Saturday at Cal to continue his impressive debut season. (Nick Lucero/Rivals)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

USC freshman defensive end Drake Jackson tallied another sack Saturday at Cal, bringing his team-leading season totals to 4.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.That ranks him second nationally in tac...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}