Ty Robinson, a highly-coveted 4-star defensive end from Gilbert, Ariz., still has a lot left to see before making any firm decisions, but he came away from his first official visit to USC over the weekend very impressed with the Trojans.

Robinson arrived in town late Thursday night, spent Friday around the players and coaches and took in USC's 31-20 victory over previously-unbeaten Colorado on Saturday night in the Coliseum.

As we reported last month, his relationship with Trojans defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze might be the biggest reason USC got one of his five official visits, and that relationship only continues to grow.

"It was awesome. I can definitely tell that our relationship since he started at the beginning of him recruiting me has grown into something that will last probably a lifetime," Robinson told TrojanSports.com. "He knows that he wants the best for me -- and I know that -- and all he wants me to do is succeed wherever I go."

So how does Robinson -- ranked the No. 12 strongside defensive end in this 2019 class -- feel about the Trojans overall after his visit?