TrojanSports - Who has the best look? We rank Power Five uniforms, Nos. 1-65

A ranking of Mike Farrell's favorites helmets a few weeks ago sparked such debate that we decided to take this discussion a step further. Who has the best uniforms in college football? We decided to keep it with the Power Five schools – sorry, Boise State, snubbed again – and gave three of our most opinionated staff members a vote. The composite score listed for each school below represents the ranking of recruiting director Mike Farrell, national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney and social media director Woody Wommack. We awarded 65 points for each first-place vote, 64 for second-place, and so on, with a last-place ranking of No. 65 being worth one point. So here's the ranking. Let us know what you think @Rivals.

WHO HAS THE BEST LOOK?

1. Oregon

Composite score: 190 Farrell's Rank: 4 Gorney's Rank: 3 Wommack's Rank: 1 Comment: "Kids love their uniforms. They have great variety and every weekend you just want to see what the Ducks have on." – Gorney

Composite score: 189 Farrell's Rank: 1 Gorney's Rank: 2 Wommack's Rank: 7 Comment: "Arguably the most iconic helmet in college football and great uniforms overall. Maize and Blue has become known to prospects and fans alike." — Farrell

Composite score: 181 Farrell's Rank: 3 Gorney's Rank: 2 Wommack's Rank: 12 Comment: "Nothing is more classic than the gold helmets in all of college football. The uniforms are so great that I don't ever want to see the Irish in an alternative look." – Gorney

Composite score: 167 Farrell's Rank: 9 Gorney's Rank: 19 Wommack's Rank: 3 Comment: "I love the color combination and even the new helmets without Sparky are so sharp and cool. Everything pops about these uniforms and whatever helmet they use is awesome." — Farrell

Composite score: 167 Farrell's Rank: 2 Gorney's Rank: 13 Wommack's Rank: 16 Comment: "These are simply gorgeous with the powder blue popping against the white. The helmet choices are amazing and I could make a case that these are the best in the country overall." — Farrell

Composite score: 161 Farrell's Rank: 11 Gorney's Rank: 11 Wommack's Rank: 15 Comment: "USC doesn't mess with its helmets or uniforms and I like that. The helmet is vastly underrated overall and I love the traditional aspect of the color combinations." — Farrell

Composite score: 160 Farrell's Rank: 17 Gorney's Rank: 15 Wommack's Rank: 6 Comment: "The regular uniform is good enough but the all-black helmet is outstanding, and the orange helmet with the cowboy on the side is one of the best in the game." – Gorney

Composite score: 159 Farrell's Rank: 7 Gorney's Rank: 14 Wommack's Rank: 18 Comment: "These aren't fancy but they are certainly iconic and remind me of a time when The U dominated football. The helmet is simple and used to strike fear into opponents and I love the green." — Farrell

Composite score: 154 Farrell's Rank: 15 Gorney's Rank: 25 Wommack's Rank: 4 Comment: "One of my favorites especially with the dark helmets, but even the white pop. The uniforms are solid but this is mainly about those amazing helmets." — Farrell

Composite score: 151 Farrell's Rank: 12 Gorney's Rank: 8 Wommack's Rank: 27 Comment: "I love the classic home and road uniforms but Georgia has been experimental with some alternative looks – including with its helmets – and they've all worked." – Gorney

Composite score: 144 Farrell's Rank: 18 Gorney's Rank: 17 Wommack's Rank: 19 Comment: "I'm not a huge fan of the purple jerseys but the solid orange and solid white uniforms are fantastic and classic college football." – Gorney

Composite score: 137 Farrell's Rank: 13 Gorney's Rank: 23 Wommack's Rank: 25 Comment: "The Gators' uniforms are awesome whether blue or white, and the traditional orange helmets are amazing. But check out the white helmets sometime. Awesome." — Farrell

Composite score: 130 Farrell's Rank: 26 Gorney's Rank: 20 Wommack's Rank: 22 Comment: "The traditional Nebraska look is so great and classic that I don't need anything else but the black alternative look is one of the best, too." – Gorney

Composite score: 129 Farrell's Rank: 25 Gorney's Rank: 34 Wommack's Rank: 10 Comment: "The maroon is what I prefer for the jerseys as opposed to grey or whatever else but the helmet choices are fire. Chrome or traditional, these are vastly under-appreciated." — Farrell

Composite score: 126 Farrell's Rank: 33 Gorney's Rank: 18 Wommack's Rank: 21 Comment: "I like the classic Oklahoma uniform over some alternatives but a few years ago the Sooners wore white helmets with a red OU and that was the best look yet." – Gorney

Composite score: 124 Farrell's Rank: 37 Gorney's Rank: 44 Wommack's Rank: 23 Comment: "I love the yellow and black combination for Iowa and the helmets have always been very cool and traditional. They don't mess with them much and that's fine by me." — Farrell

Composite score: 122 Farrell's Rank: 40 Gorney's Rank: 10 Wommack's Rank: 26 Comment: "Alabama at home in the red jersey is great but on the road in its all-whites with the red helmet and number on it is so classic, I love it. Please never start with alternative uniforms because the classic look is too good." – Gorney

Composite score: 122 Farrell's Rank: 31 Gorney's Rank: 16 Wommack's Rank: 29 Comment: "The regular Washington uniforms are just OK but when they go all-black including black helmets it's great. I also really like the metallic helmets they use sometimes as well." – Gorney

Composite score: 120 Farrell's Rank: 23 Gorney's Rank: 35 Wommack's Rank: 20 Comment: "Few teams are more creative with their uniforms than Mizzou and it uses its color combination very well. The yellow look is amazing but I guess I have a thing for yellow it seems." — Farrell

Composite score: 119 Farrell's Rank: 36 Gorney's Rank: 26 Wommack's Rank: 17 Comment: "The Cards have some of the best uniform combinations in college football. The all-white uniforms are pretty cool but the best look is the metallic red helmets with the white Cardinal on the side." – Gorney

Composite score: 109 Farrell's Rank: 22 Gorney's Rank: 33 Wommack's Rank: 34 Comment: "The original Oregon State uniforms aren't all that great but when they bring out the metallic orange helmets, those are some of the best-looking in all of college football." – Gorney

Composite score: 109 Farrell's Rank: 41 Gorney's Rank: 37 Wommack's Rank: 11 Comment: "Vandy isn't flashy but the anchor helmets whether they are white, black or otherwise are so slick and cool. I prefer the all-black look." — Farrell

Composite score: 108 Farrell's Rank: 61 Gorney's Rank: 4 Wommack's Rank: 28 Comment: "I went to Penn State so I'm biased but if you can't appreciate those uniforms, I don't know what to tell you. Classic, historic, traditional, everything that Penn State football represents is in its uniform. One of the best in the game." – Gorney

Composite score: 105 Farrell's Rank: 49 Gorney's Rank: 21 Wommack's Rank: 24 Comment: "They are simple and traditional just like Wisconsin football. The red pops and I love the iconic white helmet with the block W. That means power football to me." — Farrell

Composite score: 102 Farrell's Rank: 14 Gorney's Rank: 36 Wommack's Rank: 46 Comment: "The powder blue helmets are arguably the best in football and that uniform combination is what puts Ole Miss so high on my list. I'm not as big on the darker helmets and uniforms." — Farrell

Composite score: 92 Farrell's Rank: 39 Gorney's Rank: 27 Wommack's Rank: 40 Comment: "The regular uniforms are pretty good but the Aggies' alternative uniforms are terrific. The smoky gray ones with maroon helmets were great and the all-white look a few years back was solid, too." – Gorney

Composite score: 90 Farrell's Rank: 34 Gorney's Rank: 29 Wommack's Rank: 45 Comment: "The all-blue and all-orange uniforms are not bad at all but what I like the most is when Illinois wears its white uniforms with those metallic orange helmets. Very sharp all around." – Gorney

Composite score: 87 Farrell's Rank: 20 Gorney's Rank: 60 Wommack's Rank: 31 Comment: "If this was just about the Pitt throwbacks with the yellow helmet and blue uniforms then it could be No. 1." — Farrell

Composite score: 86 Farrell's Rank: 19 Gorney's Rank: 28 Wommack's Rank: 65 Comment: "The Bruins have had some neat alternative uniforms especially the dark blue/black ones but I'm particular to the traditional sky blue uniforms. They're classic and traditional. UCLA should wear them even more." – Gorney

Composite score: 85 Farrell's Rank: 21 Gorney's Rank: 48 Wommack's Rank: 44 Comment: "For some reason, I'm not a fan of the all-red look but when Arizona is in its all-whites with white helmet it looks really great. I also like the blue jersey/blue helmet look." – Gorney

Composite score: 80 Farrell's Rank: 42 Gorney's Rank: 40 Wommack's Rank: 36 Comment: "Kentucky has done a nice job of making things cool especially with the chrome helmets that pop with the blue uniforms. The traditional uniforms and helmets are nice but the combinations really intrigue me." — Farrell

Composite score: 76 Farrell's Rank: 47 Gorney's Rank: 42 Wommack's Rank: 33 Comment: "I love the white helmets with the white uniforms which allows the gold to stand out. They have some nice combinations but need to jazz up the helmet a bit." — Farrell

Composite score: 71 Farrell's Rank: 54 Gorney's Rank: 38 Wommack's Rank: 35 Comment: "Colorado has a lot of great uniform combinations – and I like the all-white look – but my favorite is when the Buffaloes wear their black uniforms with slate gray helmets. The gold helmets aren't bad, either." – Gorney

Composite score: 70 Farrell's Rank: 59 Gorney's Rank: 30 Wommack's Rank: 39 Comment: "Stanford has some really cool alternative uniforms but I'm a fan of its traditional away jersey - the all-white look. It's clean, simple and looks great." – Gorney

Composite score: 68 Farrell's Rank: 27 Gorney's Rank: 54 Wommack's Rank: 49 Comment: "The Hokies were one of the first schools to mix and match alternative helmets and uniforms and some of the combinations are a home run. The traditional helmet with maroon uniforms is very cool." — Farrell

Composite score: 67 Farrell's Rank: 43 Gorney's Rank: 46 Wommack's Rank: 42 Comment: "The Gamecocks can overthink things at times and have hit some home runs and had some duds as well. I like the red helmets with the black jerseys." — Farrell

Composite score: 66 Farrell's Rank: 38 Gorney's Rank: 39 Wommack's Rank: 55 Comment: "The Red Raiders have experimented with a lot of alternative uniforms. Some have worked, Some haven't. But I especially like the all-white look from helmet to jersey to pants. Not a fan of the Texas state flag uniforms, sorry." – Gorney

Composite score: 65 Farrell's Rank: 53 Gorney's Rank: 43 Wommack's Rank: 37 Comment: "Some of what the Bulldogs do is great but sometimes they try too hard. The color combination is average and the best ones are the white-on-white with the traditional helmet." — Farrell

Composite score: 64 Farrell's Rank: 55 Gorney's Rank: 31 Wommack's Rank: 48 Comment: "I like the traditional uniforms and helmet. Sometimes it would be nice to mix things up a bit. The cardinal on cardinal gets boring." — Farrell

Composite score: 63 Farrell's Rank: 30 Gorney's Rank: 53 Wommack's Rank: 52 Comment: "The best look is when West Virginia wears its blue jerseys and white helmets. Some of the alternative uniforms look great but can't say I'm a fan of the all-yellow look." – Gorney

Composite score: 59 Farrell's Rank: 35 Gorney's Rank: 51 Wommack's Rank: 53 Comment: "The Utes have some good jersey combinations but by far the best is the all-black uniforms. Utah has upped its uniform game in recent years for sure." – Gorney

Composite score: 58 Farrell's Rank: 45

52. Wake Forest Composite score: 55 Farrell's Rank: 57 Gorney's Rank: 45 Wommack's Rank: 41 Comment: “Wake does some nice things especially with the chrome helmet but with such a cool logo it could do so much more. The color combos are cool but need to pop more.” — Farrell MORE: See entire ACC ranking and every uniform SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WAKE FOREST FANS AT DEACONSILLUSTRATED.COM *****

53. Virginia Composite score: 54 Farrell's Rank: 49 Gorney's Rank: 47 Wommack's Rank: 50 Comment: “Virginia has always been kind of boring when it comes to uniforms and helmets. I like the helmets with the numbers on the side but the Cavs should do more with the orange and less with the navy blue in the uniforms.” — Farrell MORE: See entire ACC ranking and every uniform SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH VIRGINIA FANS AT CAVSCORNER.COM *****

54. California Composite score: 51 Farrell's Rank: 50 Gorney's Rank: 41 Wommack's Rank: 56 Comment: "The alternative uniforms with the light blue jerseys and yellow helmets don’t work for me but Cal’s normal blue jerseys with its matte blue helmets do look great." – Gorney MORE: See entire Pac-12 ranking and every uniform SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CAL FANS AT GOLDENBEARREPORT.COM *****

T55. Michigan State Composite score: 45 Farrell's Rank: 37 Gorney's Rank: 56 Wommack's Rank: 60 Comment: "The neon green alternative uniforms are a miss. Sorry, they don’t look great. The regular Michigan State uniforms are OK but the Spartans’ best look is in all-white including the helmets." – Gorney MORE: See entire Big Ten ranking and every uniform SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN STATE FANS AT SPARTANMAG.COM *****

T55. Maryland Composite score: 45 Farrell's Rank: 32 Gorney's Rank: 64 Wommack's Rank: 57 Comment: “The Terps try too hard and the funky helmets they introduced years ago were a bit too much. I like the traditional helmet but the old uniforms don’t pop and the new ones are a tad too much.” — Farrell MORE: See entire Big Ten ranking and every uniform SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MARYLAND FANS AT TERRAPINSPORTSREPORT.COM *****

59. Duke Composite score: 36 Farrell's Rank: 44 Gorney's Rank: 57 Wommack's Rank: 61 Comment: "Duke’s best uniforms are not the normal look or even the all-black look but it’s when the Blue Devils wear their white jerseys, black pants and the matte black helmets. Duke has some underrated combos." – Gorney MORE: See entire ACC ranking and every uniform SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH DUKE FANS AT DEVILSILLUSTRATED.COM *****

60. Kansas State Composite score: 29 Farrell's Rank: 52 Gorney's Rank: 59 Wommack's Rank: 58 Comment: "Kansas State almost always wears its traditional uniform which I can respect and I prefer the home look to the away whites. There are some alternative looks but rarely do I see them." – Gorney MORE: See entire Big 12 ranking and every uniform SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KANSAS STATE FANS AT KSTATEONLINE.COM *****