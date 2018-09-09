With Isaiah Pola-Mao out, USC makes move to boost safety depth
USC coach Clay Helton made the announcement Saturday night that redshirt-freshman safety Isaiah Pola-Mao had sustained a "shoulder dislocation," and a day later Helton had no clearer sense for what...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news