WR Joseph Manjack jumps into transfer portal after one season at USC

Joseph Manjack was one of the stars of fall camp as a freshman at USC. He even opened the season as a starter with fellow wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. missing the first game.

But Manjack's role never materialized as perhaps he hoped, as he finished with just 7 catches for 67 yards.

On Sunday, Manjack landed in the NCAA transfer portal -- the 10th USC scholarship player to hit the portal since the season ended.

His 7 catches tied for ninth on the team. His most playing time came in Week 9 vs. Arizona (27 offensive snaps played) and Week 14 vs. Cal (25), but he played 5 or fewer snaps in five games this season and totaled just 144 overall.

Manjack was a three-star prospect out of Tomball Memorial HS outside of Houston, Texas, who had been committed to Washington State for a while prior to USC getting involved and signing him.

The Trojans' top returning wide receivers are Tahj Washington (54 catches for 602 yards and 1 TD), Bryant (44-579-7) and Kyle Ford (19-252-2). USC has been aggressive in the transfer portal for wide receivers in particular.