News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-25 11:19:09 -0600') }} football Edit

WR Lavon Bunkley-Shelton back from another USC trip

Lavon Bunkley-Shelton
Lavon Bunkley-Shelton
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
@adamgorney
Recruiting Analyst

One of the top prospects at the UCLA-USC rivalry on Saturday was Lavon Bunkley-Shelton and he’s been to USC numerous times.The trip was excellent, especially as the four-star receiver from Gardena ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}