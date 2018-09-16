AUSTIN, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown is USC's best player. He started playing for the Trojans a month ago and is 18 years old.

That's a problem.

USC is not suffering from a dearth of talent. Any coaching staff in the Pac-12 would switch rosters with the Trojans. They'd do it tonight. Texas would, too.



This isn't hype or USC media bias. Watch the film of the offensive line against Stanford last December. Or Michael Pittman from the same game. Watch Tyler Vaughns against Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Or Aca’Cedric Ware against Arizona last year. Watch Stephen Carr last week. Or the entire defense.

These Trojans are too good to lose to a middling Texas team by 23 points. And yet here we are. Saturday’s stunning 37-14 loss to the Longhorns is unprecedented in the Clay Helton era, as all his prior road defeats came against ranked opponents (who finished the season with at least nine wins).

Consider all the names above again and it begs the following questions: Why are so many players so often so inconsistent? Why are nearly all of them not playing to their capability? Why aren’t they improving?

“There’s a lot of guys playing a lot of good ball out there,” Helton insisted following USC’s latest disappearing act. “We’re just not doing it all together right now, and that’s my job. Nobody else’s.



"It’s mine, and my responsibility, so put it on me.”