With spring practice underway, we count down USC’s most intriguing players to watch. For each player, we examine their 2017 season, place on the depth chart, top trait, next step, question marks, what USC needs and how their role could swing in spring.

Profile: 6-4, 200, redshirt freshman, safety

2017 in a nutshell: He arrived at USC with what he described as “bad” shoulders that continually subluxed during training camp. He opted for surgery, which sidelined him for the season.

Current pecking order: He takes most of his reps at free safety behind Marvell Tell. It isn’t out of the question that he would eventually compete for time at strong safety also. Pola-Mao will not partake in live tackling in spring, only thud, but he’s expected to be 100 percent well before training camp.

Top trait: Mobility. He plays smart and has a good nose for the ball. Couple that with his speed and long limbs and he covers a lot of ground in the secondary.

The next step: Tackling is the obvious. By training camp, he’ll have gone about a year without doing it. But thin slices from practice suggest he relishes contact. He’s a safety for a reason, and despite being limited he's shown a real competitive streak. Since he’s doing everything but tackle in spring, his best way to impress is to show he knows exactly what he’s doing.

Question marks: How well does he know the defense? What’s his best position? How will he practice once he’s fully cleared?

What USC needs: Insurance for Tell, who’s the only player on the roster to have made a start at safety. Pola-Mao, of course, is expected to provide much more than that. In fact, there’s a lot of potential among this crop of safeties. But experience is lacking. The Trojans have been fortunate to trot out returning starters at safety while avoiding significant injuries for the past two years. Now it’s time to build competitive depth.

A number to know: 21. That’s how many interceptions he had over the final three years of his high school career. Pola-Mao is a natural ballhawk, which he’ shown flashes of in spring practice.

Swing potential: He could conceivably win a starting job by the end of training camp or serve as a supersub, should Clancy Pendergast rotate more players. Otherwise, Pola-Mao is vying to be the first or second safety off the bench.

