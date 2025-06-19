USC scores another big recruiting win as Rivals100 DE Luke Wafle commits

The days of USC losing high-profile recruiting battles to programs perceived to have bigger NIL support seem to be long gone. That's been clear for a while and is continuously reinforced as the Trojans put the finishing touches on their impressive, No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class. The latest big recruiting win for USC came Thursday as four-star Rivals defensive end Luke Wafle (Princeton, New Jersey) announced his commitment, choosing the Trojans over Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Florida. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Wafle, ranked the No. 6 DE and No. 85 overall national prospect, took his official visit to USC last weekend and the recruiting battle continued into the week with Ohio State and USC continuing to jostle for position. That the Trojans came out on top is just the latest exclamation point that USC is recruiting is back in a big, big way.

Wafle is USC's 30th overall commit in this class as the Trojans continue to perch atop the Rivals recruiting rankings. He is USC's seventh Rivals100 commit along with five-star TE Mark Bowman (No. 17), five-star CB Elbert Hill (No. 20), four-star QB Jonas Williams (No. 26), four-star CB Brandon Lockhart (No. 32), four-star OT Keenyi Pepe (No. 64) and four-star LB Talanoa Ili (No. 81) and gives the Trojans 13 Rivals250 commits, including four-star DE Braeden Jones (No. 103), four-star DT Tomuhini Topui (No. 120), four-star DE Simote Katoanga (No 186), four-star WR Trent Mosley (No. 191), four-star DT Jaimeon Winfield (No. 192) and four-star RB Deshonne Redeaux (No. 248). For comparison, the Trojans officially finished with six Rivals250 commits last cycle, but that includes CB RJ Sermons, who reclassified late from this 2026 class into 2025. Wafle joins fellow four-star defensive ends Jones and Simote Katoanga along with raw three-star athlete Andrew Williams in this USC DE class. Wafle had 53 tackles, 8 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in nine games last season for The Hun School. Watch his highlights below ...

Film room

How Luke Wafle fits for USC