With spring practice underway, we count down USC’s most intriguing players to watch. For each player, we examine their 2017 season, place on the depth chart, top trait, next step, question marks, what USC needs and how their role could swing in spring.

Profile: 6-6, 235, sophomore, tight end

2017 in a nutshell: He was didn’t play a lot of offense, and he was targeted even less. But the plays he made really counted, including a pair of touchdowns and a fourth-down conversion to seal the Pac-12 championship game.

Current pecking order: With Daniel Imatorbhebhe sidelined for spring, Fall sits just behind Tyler Petite, though he’s getting a fair share of first-team reps.

Top trait: Size. His frame coupled with his running ability makes him a desirable target. He’s also proving to be reliable in run blocking.

The next step: Falo has the potential to be a real playmaker for USC at the tight end position. It remains to be seen how much he’ll play this fall, mostly because Imatorbhebhe’s status is up in the air. Falo is clearly the more versatile option of the remaining tight ends and can work his way toward being an every-down player should the opportunity present itself.

Question marks: How strong of a handle does he have on the entire playbook? Can he get open on a regular basis? How will he develop under new position coach Keary Colbert?

What USC needs: A great tight end. We’ve seen flashes in recent years from Bryce Dixon and Imatorbhebhe. But it’s really been a decade since a Trojan was featured at this position (Fred Davis). Falo’s ceiling has hardly been established, but it’s the highest of the options currently available.

A number to know: Twelve. Of USC’s 26 touchdown receptions, only 12 belong to returning players. Falo is one of only four returners to have caught a touchdown.

Swing potential: A big spring from could vaunt him into the starting lineup. At the very least, he’ll be in the rotation this season.

