With spring practice underway, we count down USC’s most intriguing players to watch. For each player, we examine their 2017 season, place on the depth chart, top trait, next step, question marks, what USC needs and how their role could swing in spring.

Profile: 6-5, 255, senior, outside linebacker

2017 in a nutshell: He was likely on the verge of a breakout when he suffered multiple injuries in Week 2 that ultimately limited him to just four games. His valiant efforts against Texas and Arizona State were impactful but also might have cost him a full return late in the season.

Current pecking order: He appears to be entrenched as the starter at Predator, despite a dominant stretch of play from Christian Rector last year in Gustin’s absence.

Top trait: Motor. His tireless work ethic off-the-field manifests into a relentless pursuit of the ball. Gustin is a ball of energy and looks like he might be adding a step this offseason.

The next step: No one questions Gustin’s tenacity or power. But there are times where he plays hesitant and struggles to finish plays, and there have been games in which he was just too quiet.

Question marks: Is he 100 percent? Is he the best option at Predator? Will he play at the elite level he seemed destined to reach upon his arrival three years ago?

What USC needs: Production. Gustin doesn’t play the same position as Uchenna Nwosu or Rasheem Green, but his skill set is a cross between the two. And they will be badly missed this fall if Gustin isn’t excellent. That’s probably not fair, but such are the shoes he will need to fill for this defense to be great. If spring practice is any indication, he’ll pick up right where he left off last year.

A number to know: 21.1. Gustin has registered 109 tackles in his career and 23 of them have been for loss, including 14 sacks. FWIW, that 21.1 TFL percentage outpaces Green’s career rate (17.3) and is a shade higher than Sua Cravens’ two seasons at linebacker (20.7).

Swing potential: Gustin is one of the anchors of the defense, a probable team captain, and there’s been no indication he’ll be featured at another position in his final season.

Discuss on Trojan Talk

***

18 FOR '18

No. 18: Aca'Cedric Ware

No. 17: Jay Tufele

No. 16: Talanoa Hufanga

No. 15: Daniel Imatorbhebhe

No. 14: Tyler Vaughns

No. 13: Josh Falo

No. 12 Isaiah Pola-Mao

No. 11: Vavae Malepeai

Not a TrojanSports subscriber? Take advantage of our current promo: Buy 1 Month, Get 3 FREE!