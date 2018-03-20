With spring practice underway, we count down USC’s most intriguing players to watch. For each player, we examine their 2017 season, place on the depth chart, top trait, next step, question marks, what USC needs and how their role could swing in spring.

Profile: 6-2, 185, redshirt sophomore, wide receiver

2017 in a nutshell: He was a reserve until Jalen Greene suffered a concussion minutes before USC played Washington State in Game 5. Vaughns started every game thereafter and led the team in receiving yards (744) and touchdowns (5) from that point on.

Current pecking order: He’s one of the few entrenched starters on offense.

Top trait: Hands. He basically catches everything. You might recall that he dropped a pass in the first half of the 2017 season opener, which doubled as his college debut. Some pointed to this play as evidence that Vaughns wasn’t quite ready to contribute, though it was apparent during training camp that he would be a factor once he saw the field regularly.

The next step: The natural progression for Vaughns is to seemingly become the Trojans’ go-to target. While his 43 receptions over the final eight games of the regular season led all USC receivers, he never caught more than six passes in a game. After displaying an array of gifts last year (hands, route-running, ball skills, especially near the boundaries), he now will be asked to increase his production despite a new quarterback and more attention from opposing defenses. He’ll likely face some double teams and draw top cornerbacks.

Question marks: How good will his rapport be with the quarterback(s)? What kind of threat can he be after the catch? Is he ready to be a star?

What USC needs: Reliability on the perimeter. Even if the Trojans evolve into a run-first offense, as we’re projecting, veteran wide receivers are vital to the christening of a new quarterback. Think two years ago, when JuJu Smith-Schuster and Darreus Rogers both served as security blankets for Sam Darnold, particularly when Darnold initially took over.

A number to know: Five. Vaughns started 10 games last season and caught at least five passes in seven of them, averaging 4.9 receptions over this stretch.

Swing potential: Aside from injury, it’s difficult to envision a scenario in which Vaughns falls out of the starting lineup.

