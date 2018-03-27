With spring practice underway, we count down USC’s most intriguing players to watch. For each player, we examine their 2017 season, place on the depth chart, top trait, next step, question marks, what USC needs and how their role could swing in spring.

Profile: 6-0, 210, redshirt sophomore, tailback

2017 in a nutshell: He was typically the third or fourth option in the backfield but was productive nonetheless, averaging a hair more than Aca’Cedric Ware in yards per carry (5.3-5.0) with the same number of touches (49). He also contributed on coverage units.

Current pecking order: Once he makes a full return to practice, which could happen this week, he’ll be vying for the top spot with Ware until Stephen Carr returns.

Top trait: Feet. They never stop. Malepeai runs like a bowling ball, though he’s more strong than big. He’s naturally inclined to run between the tackles and is adept at falling forward.

The next step: While he feels like someone who would pose a threat receiving the ball out of the backfield -- Malepeai possesses good ball skills -- he certainly was not used in that fashion last year. (He caught just three passes for five yards.) Here’s guessing the running backs will have a bigger role in the passing game this season, so this should be another way for Malepeai to show he belongs on the field.

Question marks: How much more will a nagging hamstring cut into his spring? Can he continue to bulk up and grow into a power back? Is he the second best running back on the team?

What USC needs: A potential feature back. Nothing is promised with Carr, a tantalizing talent who hasn’t been healthy since the first month of his freshman campaign. Clay Helton already hinted that he plans to rely on more of a committee than he did last year. As it stands, every role is up for grabs. And if Carr is limited, USC will be looking for a new No. 1 option.

A number to know: 90.9. Before suffering an ankle injury against Arizona State, Malepeai carried the ball in short-yardage situations 11 times last year and converted on 10 of them. That’s good for just under 91 percent. More than 37 percent of his overall carries (16 of 43) over the first nine games went for first downs as well.

Swing potential: He could be cast as anything from lead back to seldom-used reserve but figures to be something in-between.

