USC's Bryan Ellis visited Scottsdale, Ariz. Desert Mountain HS on Monday to evaluate 2019 three-star quarterback Kedon Slovis.

After seeing Slovis in person, Ellis decided he found his quarterback for USC's 2019 class. He extended a scholarship offer to the 6-foot-3, 195-pound prospect that same evening.

Just days laters, on Friday, Slovis made it to USC for an unofficial visit. He committed to Clay Helton and the Trojan coaching staff on that trip.

"USC has been a school I've been interested in before I even got any offers this year," Slovis told TrojanSports.com when asked about his commitment to USC. "I remember I made a list sophomore year before I was even a starter of dream schools I wanted to go to and USC was on the top of that list. Just going there this weekend and the academics, the tradition, it's such a historic program football wise. I just fell in love. At the end of the visit, I sat down with Coach Helton and Coach Ellis and I told them I wanted to make sure my offer was committable. And they said yes, we're waiting on you. And I told them on the spot, I was going to commit. I just happened to tweet today because I got back late last night so i just wanted to tweet it today."

The USC coaches were thrilled to secure a commitment from a 2019 quarterback.

"Coach Helton was very excited," Slovis said when asked about the reaction of USC's coaches. "He got up and gave me a hug. There was a lot of excitement in the room."

When asked if he's done taking visits to other colleges, Slovis replied "I am sold on USC and I can't wait to get started here soon."

Slovis says he still isn't sure when he'll take an official visit to USC but he's aiming for after his senior year of football. He plans to sign a letter of intent in December.

