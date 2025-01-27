Setting the stage for USC-UCLA as Trojans take momentum into rivalry clash

Preseason expectations were quite different for rivals USC and UCLA.

The Trojans were picked 14th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten preseason media poll, while the Bruins were voted third, received a couple first-place votes even and were slotted No. 22 nationally in the preseason AP poll.

As the teams meet Monday night at Galen Center, not much separates the Bruins (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) and Trojans (12-7, 4-4) in the standings.

And while both have battled inconsistency and ups and downs so far, each comes into this rivalry clash on a bit of a roll, with USC having won three of its last four games and the Bruins rolling on a three-game win streak.

The question for the Trojans is whether they can continue their strong play back at home, where they're just 1-3 in conference play.

"For whatever reason, we've been really good on the road. We're 3-1 on the road and we have not been very good at home, otherwise we'd be in unbelievable position for March if we'd done what we were supposed to do at home. But we haven't done that," Musselman said.

He's bemoaned the lack of a true home-court advantage with so many empty seats in Galen Center each game, but that shouldn't be an issue Monday night as the rivalry games with UCLA usually pack the house.

And a win for the Trojans would certainly make their quest for a NCAA tournament bid more interesting heading into the season's final month.

Let's take a closer look at both teams entering this matchup, which tips of at 7 p.m. PT (on FS1) ...