Setting the stage for USC-UCLA as Trojans take momentum into rivalry clash

Preseason expectations were quite different for rivals USC and UCLA.
The Trojans were picked 14th out of 18 teams in the Big Ten preseason media poll, while the Bruins were voted third, received a couple first-place votes even and were slotted No. 22 nationally in the preseason AP poll.
As the teams meet Monday night at Galen Center, not much separates the Bruins (14-6, 5-4 Big Ten) and Trojans (12-7, 4-4) in the standings.
And while both have battled inconsistency and ups and downs so far, each comes into this rivalry clash on a bit of a roll, with USC having won three of its last four games and the Bruins rolling on a three-game win streak.
The question for the Trojans is whether they can continue their strong play back at home, where they're just 1-3 in conference play.
"For whatever reason, we've been really good on the road. We're 3-1 on the road and we have not been very good at home, otherwise we'd be in unbelievable position for March if we'd done what we were supposed to do at home. But we haven't done that," Musselman said.
He's bemoaned the lack of a true home-court advantage with so many empty seats in Galen Center each game, but that shouldn't be an issue Monday night as the rivalry games with UCLA usually pack the house.
And a win for the Trojans would certainly make their quest for a NCAA tournament bid more interesting heading into the season's final month.
Let's take a closer look at both teams entering this matchup, which tips of at 7 p.m. PT (on FS1) ...
Scouting USC
The Trojans have reeled off wins over then-No. 13 Illinois (82-72 on the road), Iowa (99-89 at home) and Nebraska (78-73 on the road) sandwiched around a disappointing home loss to then-No. 24 Wisconsin (84-69).
This team is finding its identity, with point guard Desmond Claude taking on an assertive role on the offensive end, averaging 19.5 points per game since the start of December, including a team-high 21 points and 6 assists in the win over the Huskers.
What's really changed USC's season, though, is the emergence of redshirt freshman Wesley Yates, who took over a starting role in early December when Terrance Williams II was sidelined. Yates is averaging 16.8 points over the last six games -- including 17 vs. Nebraska with 4 steals while going 9 of 9 at the foul line -- and has given the Trojans a secondary lead who can take over the offense for key stretches.
It was what the team was missing most earlier in the season, and Yates' breakout has been a game-changer for the team while Saint Thomas, Rashaun Agee, Chibuzo Agbo and Josh Cohen fill important role-player spots.
Offense is not the issue for the Trojans at this point -- defense is another story as the rank 211th nationally in giving up 72.3 points per game. That number is actually 80.8 points per game over the last six contests.
Scouting UCLA
The Bruins had lost four straight games and two weeks ago coach Mick Cronin blasted his team for being too "soft" and said this: "It's really hard to coach people that are delusional. The hungry dog gets the bone. We've got guys that think they're way better than they are. They're nice kids. They're completely delusional about who they are."
That was after a 94-75 loss at home to Michigan. UCLA would then lose on the road at Maryland (79-61) and Rutgers (75-68) as well to cap that four-game skid before reeling off consecutive wins over Iowa (94-70 at home), Wisconsin (85-83 at home) and Washington (65-60 on the road).
UCLA may or may not have its leading scorer Monday night as 6-foot-9 junior forward Tyler Bilodeau is questionable with an ankle injury sustained Saturday at Washington, when he was limited to just 3 minutes. For the season, he's averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.
The Bruins are fairly balanced, though, with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (11.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG), Sebastian Mack (10.2 PPG), former Trojan Kobe Johnson (8.0 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.9 steals per game), Dylan Andrews (7.3 PPG) and Skyy Clark (7.3 PPG). Big man Aday Mara has stepped up into a bigger role the last two games, playing season-high minutes in the last two games while scoring 22 points with 5 rebounds vs. Wisconsin and 12 points, 7 boards and 5 blocks vs. Washington.
The Bruins have been stout defensively overall, ranking 25th nationally in holding opponents to an average 64.5 points per game.