Jordan Wilmore has shown some serious ability over his football career, without playing at a private school football factory.

Because of his skill set, the 5-foot-9, 200-pound tailback from Lawndale, Calif. HS is a wanted man. He has become a priority recruit for name football teams out West.

On Sunday, he broke the hearts of a few coaches when he committed to USC.

"It's home, there's nothing like home," Wilmore told TrojanSports.com when asked about his commitment. "I want to play in front of my family and play in front of my fans."

Wilmore gave the good news to USC coaches and one player before he made it public.

"I talked to Coach (Clay) Helton, Coach (Gavin) Morris, I talked to Stephen Carr myself," Wilmore said. "They had a blast, they were happy and smiling the whole time."

Wilmore says those same names have made him feel like a priority recruit. He also believes tailback is a priority position for the Trojans this year. He expects USC to take two tailbacks in the 2019 class.

Wilmore won't sign on to be a part of that class until February. But he feels an August commitment was the right thing to do.

"Right now is the right time because my team needs me to be focused and I'm trying to re-focus," Wilmore said. "I'm trying to get a ring this year. And that's my only goal right now. I want to get this out of the way so I don't have to worry about it."

Even though he doesn't plan to sign a letter of intent for six months, Wilmore says he's completely set on USC.

"One hundred," Wilmore said when asked for a percentage on his USC commitment.

But despite that comment, the three-star prospect will still look at other options.

"I'm still taking my visits and all of that but that's just where my head is right now," Wilmore said when asked if he's done with recruiting. "I'm going to be a Trojan right now."

Official visits to Boise State and Utah are already set. The Broncos are scheduled for October 6 and the Utes are scheduled for October 20. USC will also get an official visit but Wilmore hasn't made a date yet.