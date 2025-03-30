Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 30, 2025
Checking in with Rivals100 WR Vance Spafford after his latest USC visit
Tracy McDannald and Ryan Young
TrojanSports.com
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In