LAWNDALE, Calif. -- Lawndale High School coach Travis Clark knew defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu would end up drawing the eye of major college football programs, but he didn't necessarily know it would happen this quickly.

For that matter, nor did Tuipulotu.

The Lawndale junior is quickly becoming a hot name in the 2020 recruiting class, receiving a scholarship offer from USC on Thursday and a couple more offers Friday as his stock keeps soaring.

"This spring he got a Portland State offer, and he was out of control celebrating. And then the beginning of this year, after about game 3, the [Arizona State] Sun Devils offered him. And then Utah, and then Oregon, now the Trojans," Clark said Friday night. "Oregon State today, Nevada today, Notre Dame is on him now. He's going to be one of our biggest recruits ever. Jordan [Wilmore] kind of opened the gates. Now that the spotlight's on our program they're seeing some of our other kids."