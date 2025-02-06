WATCH: Rob Ryan tells hilarious story about USC QB Jayden Maiava's uncle

Rob Ryan's introductory press conference Wednesday as USC's new linebackers coach lived up to expectations and then some as the colorful longtime NFL defensive coordinator was at ease in his new environment and quickly fell into story-telling mode.

"You'll see this, I'm going to be me. I'm comfortable in my own skin. I enjoy people, it's a people business," Ryan said early in his comments.

And by the end, he was rolling, joking (or not) that he didn't ask his wife before accepting the job and the decision to move from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

"I'd like to say I asked my wife's opinion, but I'm like, 'Man, I'm going to USC.' Now she's packing what she says is for the last time and she is not happy with me," he said.

But Ryan's most notable moment Wednesday was when he went off on an unprompted tangent about his connection with USC QB Jayden Maiava's uncle, former Trojans player Kaluka Maiava and a hilarious story about trying to get a rental car in Maui.

It's best just to watch the clip in its entirety and let Ryan tell the story ...