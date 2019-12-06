Alex Harrison, a 3-star offensive lineman from Bountiful, Utah, was out to USC in the spring for an unofficial visit and returned a couple weekends ago for his official visit.

He then announced his five finalists last week, narrowing his list to Nebraska, Oregon, USC, Utah and Utah State with a decision set for Nov. 12 at Viewmont High School.

And, he tells TrojanSports.com, he already knows what that decision will be.

"Honestly, I know. I'm pretty set on where I'm going. I know where I'm headed," Harrison said Thursday night. "...I can't remember who said it to me, but I completely agree with what they said, if this process -- this whole thing is supposed to be fun -- but if it doesn't stress you out a little bit I don't think you're making the right decision. For a lot of people, this is one of the biggest decisions they make in their lifetime. I know it will be for me, it will be one of the biggest decisions I've ever made.

"But I do have a little bit of peace about it. It's been tough. It's been dragging on, it's something I had to think about for a long time, but I definitely think I've kind of figured it out."