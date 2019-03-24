Offensive tackle Alex Harrison was among the 2020 prospects USC hosted during its Junior Day on Saturday, and making his first trip out to campus, the Bountiful, Utah, prospect didn't know exactly what to expect.

But it sounds like the Trojans made quite an impression.

"Man, it was crazy," he told TrojanSports.com later in the evening. "That was my first time out there seeing the campus and everything. The campus is beautiful. I didn't realize how everything looked, how everything was set up. It was beautiful. But the facilities themselves, I was blown away. I hadn't seen anything like that before."

Harrison is one prospect the Trojans made an early evaluation on, offering him in late January when his only other offer at the time was Utah State. Oregon and Utah have since followed with offers.

USC offensive line coach Tim Drevno had visited Harrison's Viewmont High School and quickly determined that the 6-foot-5, 300-pound 3-star prospect was a key target for the Trojans.

That early interest left an impression on Harrison.

