Rivals100 4-star offensive tackle Chad Lindberg (Clear Creek HS/League City, Texas) wrapped up his USC official visit on Wednesday and has one more on tap before stepping back to reflect on his contenders and mull a decision.

USC may seem a long shot for the highly-coveted Texas standout, who is ranked the No. 11 OT and No. 94 overall prospect in the 2020 class, but getting one of his five official visits at least gave the Trojans a chance to sway him.

Lindberg talked to TrojanSports.com on Thursday about his takeaways from the visit and his plans moving forward.