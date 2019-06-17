** JOIN TROJANSPORTS.COM TODAY for full access to the most up-to-date breaking news, thorough daily recruiting coverage, exclusive features and podcasts and our premium message board.**

Joey Wright, a 2020 offensive tackle from Reno, Nev., announced his commitment to USC late Saturday night, giving the Trojans another jolt of momentum coming off their first Elite Camp of the summer earlier in the week.

Wright, who became the third prospect from that camp to follow with a commitment, went in-depth with TrojanSports.com on Monday about his decision, how the program's recruiting approach stood out in a big way to him and why it is the right fit.