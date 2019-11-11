The optics weren't good Sunday night for USC, as the Trojans not only lost a 2020 commit but one with deep family ties to the program.

Jack Yary, a 3-star tight end from Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, Calif., is the son of Trojans legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame honoree Ron Yary.

He had been committed to USC since May and planning to follow in his father's path before announcing his decision to decommit Sunday evening.

As he explained to TrojanSports.com, though, the driving factor in his decision wasn't the Trojans' record or the uncertain future of the coaching staff.