
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 17:06:18 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 TE Jack Yary discusses his decision to decommit from USC

Jack Yary, the son of USC legend Ron Yary, announced Sunday night he is backing off his Trojans commitment.
Jack Yary, the son of USC legend Ron Yary, announced Sunday night he is backing off his Trojans commitment. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

The optics weren't good Sunday night for USC, as the Trojans not only lost a 2020 commit but one with deep family ties to the program.

Jack Yary, a 3-star tight end from Murrieta Valley High School in Murrieta, Calif., is the son of Trojans legend and Pro Football Hall of Fame honoree Ron Yary.

He had been committed to USC since May and planning to follow in his father's path before announcing his decision to decommit Sunday evening.

As he explained to TrojanSports.com, though, the driving factor in his decision wasn't the Trojans' record or the uncertain future of the coaching staff.

