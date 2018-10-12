Isaac Jernagin, a 3-star wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class, is seeing mounting interest from Pac-12 programs.

USC has been on him since the summer, Washington, Utah and Colorado are also making strong pushes, Cal recently joined the mix and Oregon State was at his high school on Thursday.

Jernagin is enjoying the process and staying open-minded to all his options, he said, but as he talked about his recruitment he couldn't deny that there is a clear leader of the pack right now.