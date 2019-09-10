News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-10 14:04:34 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 4-star TE Sam Hart says USC 'very high on my list' after visit

2021 4-star TE Sam Hart was in the Coliseum on Saturday to watch USC defeat Stanford.
2021 4-star TE Sam Hart was in the Coliseum on Saturday to watch USC defeat Stanford. (Rivals.com)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

Sam Hart, a 4-star prospect from Cherokee Trail HS in Aurora, Colo., is one of the most coveted tight ends in the 2021 class and a key target for USC.

The interest is mutual between Hart and the Trojans, and he was in the Coliseum on Saturday night to watch USC's 45-20 win over Stanford.

The experience did leave one major question for Hart, but overall it was enough to reaffirm the Trojans as a major contender in his recruitment.

"I had a great experience. The Coliseum is amazing, and I really like the offense with how much they pass," he told TrojanSports.com. "But I would have liked to see some more TE action during the game."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}