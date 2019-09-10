Sam Hart, a 4-star prospect from Cherokee Trail HS in Aurora, Colo., is one of the most coveted tight ends in the 2021 class and a key target for USC.

The interest is mutual between Hart and the Trojans, and he was in the Coliseum on Saturday night to watch USC's 45-20 win over Stanford.

The experience did leave one major question for Hart, but overall it was enough to reaffirm the Trojans as a major contender in his recruitment.

"I had a great experience. The Coliseum is amazing, and I really like the offense with how much they pass," he told TrojanSports.com. "But I would have liked to see some more TE action during the game."