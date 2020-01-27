James BlackStrain, a 4-star 2021 wide receiver from Melbourne, Fla., had more than 30 offers before USC delivered another Monday, but the Trojans have already moved onto the intriguing prospect's short list.

In fact, his coach at Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, Nate Hooks, says he's been making USC coaches aware of the standout for a couple years now, so the Trojans have been on their radar and vice versa to some degree.

"They speak highly of me all the time to my coaches and my coaches been trying to get them for a long time and they finally offered. They were surprised I am willing to think about coming out west," BlackStrain told TrojanSports.com on Monday, soon after tweeting out his newest offer.

