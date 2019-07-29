2021 QB Behren Morton talks Texas Tech, Texas A&M, Alabama, USC
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Camp season has been a grind for 2021 quarterback Behren Morton, the talented gun-slinger who has traveled all over Texas and out as far East as Alabama and as far West as South...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news