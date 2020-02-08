Miller Moss, the 4-star 2021 quarterback from Bishop Alemany High School, was one of many notable prospects on USC's campus last weekend for its big Junior Day recruiting event.

And, he shared, one of Trojans coach Clay Helton's main messages that day really resonated with him and others in the room.

"A big thing that they emphasize is just giving the gift to your family of having them be able to come see you play every week. I think that's a huge thing. And then another message I loved is we had all the top kids sitting in one room from Southern California, and coach Helton goes, 'Do you think the talent in this room could win a national championship?'" Moss told TrojanSports.com.

"And we're all kind of looking around like, 'What if we did this thing together?' Which I think is a really cool atmosphere and created a really cool effect and just a bond because we've all grown up playing against each other since sixth or seventh grade, so that idea of all of us being able to play together I think would be awesome."